Woman arrested after embezzlement claims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (7/17/19) The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Sheila Ann Caudle,59, this afternoon.

Caudle resigned from the City of Mayflower in 2014. The city then started to see that there were missing funds and they reported it to Faulkner County, officials say.

She faces with Theft of Property, Abuse of an Officer and Tampering with Physical Evidence charges.

This investigation is still ongoing.

