Woman sentenced to 41 months in prison for faking a dead man’s will

EL DORADO, Ark. (11/12/19) The United States District Court Western District of Arkansas-El Dorado Division held two sentencing hearings in connection to a fake will that was created for the late Matthew Seth Jacobs.

Donna Herring appeared in court under United States District Judge Susan Hickey. Herring pleaded guilty to wire fraud in January 2018.

The penalty for the sentence requires no more than 20 years in prison, though the guidelines considered based on the events and Herring’s criminal history, would have possibly sent her to prison between 41 to 50 months.

After the pre-sentencing report was made and arguments were heard from attorney’s, Judge Hickey sentenced Herring to 41 months in the Bureau of Prisons.

Herring recommended to be sent to the prison in Bryan, TX. Herring’s attorney, Erin Elizabeth Cassinelli, asked if Herring could report there on a later date in January because she has been receiving back treatments. Judge Hickey agreed but the ultimate decision on where Herring will do her time is not up to Hickey.

Additionally, Herring will be on three years of supervised release after she serves her prison term. She will be prohibited from using controlled substances, owning firearms, taking on new debt or opening new lines of credit and all financial records may be reviewed by her probation office as they see fit.

Herring was also charged with conspiracy to commit and aggravated identity theft but those charges were dismissed and will not be held against her.

The sentencing preceded arguments from the defendant and plaintiff, Benjamin Wulff, who appeared in court on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office.

When Cassinelli presented her argument to Judge Hickey, she said Herring’s judgment was clouded when she made the decision to fake Jacobs’ will because she was grieving his death.

According to reports by the Camden News, Jacobs’ died in a car accident in January 2015. Court documents showed he was injured in the Deepwater Horizon oil-rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico of which he received over a million dollars from that settlement in 2012.

After his death, Jacobs’ son, Jordan Jacobs and his brother, Lance Reed, searched for a will but couldn’t find it in his home.

Six days later, Herring claimed to have discovered the will that left Jacobs’ son with just $50,000. Records show Herring created the document on FormSwift.com website.

According to the fake will Herring created, the remaining assets went to Herring’s daughter, Jordan Alexandra Peterson. Peterson and Jacobs dated for a few years and were reportedly engaged but never married.

At the time of Jacobs’ death, Peterson and Jacobs’ weren’t together and Jacobs was reportedly heading to see his “girlfriend” before the crash.

In the hearing, Cassineli said Herring thought that’s how Jacobs’ would’ve wanted the money to be divided. She also said Herring felt remorseful and really tried to get back on the right path by becoming active in church and helping meet the community’s needs. She ended by saying Herring learned a lesson and value of telling the truth.

Herring was very emotional when she was asked if she wanted to speak and her attorney, Cassineli, read her statement aloud to the judge and those in the court room.

Herring’s letter stated that she was very emotional and she took full responsibility for her actions.

She claimed she loved Jacobs like he was her own. She said he didn’t deserve his memory to be tarnished the way it has and her actions hurt the people he loved. She also said she took advantage of her family’s loyalty and no one would be involved had she done the right thing.

She stated she wasn’t a horrible person she just made a horrible mistake.

Benjamin Wulff, who appeared in court on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office, also gave an argument prior to the sentencing, saying he was struck by the “sanitized version” of what was presented to the court.”

He mentioned that Herring committed fraud involving a million dollars and had Jacobs not had so much money in estate, none of the events would’ve taken place.

Wulff admitted Jacobs’ and his son had an estranged relationship and Herring took advantage of that. Jacobs’ was 17 at the time and Wulff argued Herring took from someone that was “powerless”.

Also involved is Herring’s sister, Marion Kinley and brother-in-law, John Wayne Kinley.

The allegedly fraudulent will, which bore both of Kinley’s signatures, as witnesses, named Peterson as executor of the estate even though she was a minor and legally ineligible to serve in such a capacity at the time it was purportedly created. The Kinleys’ signatures and Matthew Jacobs’ allegedly forged signature were all dated May 13, 2014.

Kinley appeared in court in connection to the wire fraud. He was sentenced to 12 months plus one day in prison for his involvement.

In addition to the signature, the fake will was allegedly paid for with Kinley’s credit card, which Kinley’s attorney, James Bruce Bennett claimed he was asleep in his bed when the transaction took place.

Kinley is a former teacher and basketball coach. He said he regretted his involvement but he was just trying to keep the peace.

Wulff said Kinley knew better and that was completely capable of understanding the logical effect of his action.

Kinley will also be on three years of supervised release after he serves his prison term. He will be prohibited from using controlled substances, owning firearms, taking on new debt or opening new lines of credit and all financial records may be reviewed by his probation office as they see fit.

Kinley and Herring have the option to appeal their sentences within 14 days.

Marion Kinley and Jordan Alexandra Peterson will appear in court Wednesday for their sentencing hearings.