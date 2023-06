BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas woman was sent to the hospital after police say she was attacked by dogs Saturday.

According to Blytheville Police, officers responded to the 900 block of N Ruddle in reference to an elderly woman being attacked by dogs.

Police say the woman was transferred to Regional One in Memphis in serious condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

Blytheville Police are investigating what led up to the incident.