NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say a woman was found shot to death outside of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

North Little Rock police say officers responded to a disturbance call at about 8 p.m. Sunday at the family restaurant.

Once there, police found the woman dead outside. North Little Rock police say no one was else was injured and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police are interviewing witnesses and expect to release more information later Monday.