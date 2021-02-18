Winter weather causes empty shelves at El Dorado Wal-Mart

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The winter weather that swept through the ArkLAMiss this weeks has caused empty shelves at the Wal-Mart in El Dorado.

Kyra Dismuke went shopping at Wal-Mart for some items around 11 a.m. only to find essentials such as bread, meats, milk, water and frozen foods no longer on the shelves.

“What I saw at Walmart this morning. Very little people too,” she said in a Facebook post.

We reached out to Wal-Mart about restocking. An employee’s response was “if we get a truck and people come to work.”

Wal-Mart closed Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. An employee said they are expecting to open at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Photo Courtesy: Kyra Dismuke