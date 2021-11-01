Winning lottery ticket worth $410,000 sold in El Dorado has not been claimed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Lottery says that someone who bought a Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket in El Dorado won the $410,000, but they have not claimed the ticket. According to the Lottery Office, the winning ticket was purchased at Little’s Grocery at 2702 Haynesville Highway in El Dorado for last Thursday night’s drawing. The winning numbers that night were 4, 18, 20, 23, and 27.

The Lottery Office says the winner had all five numbers for the $410,000.00 jackpot. “Natural State Jackpot is exclusive to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL),” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “It’s only played in our state, and we are excited that we have a big jackpot winner.”

Hagler says the winner will have to claim the prize through the lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock either in person or by mail. “We urge all players who purchased at Little’s Grocery to check your tickets,” said Hagler. “The winner has 180 days from last Thursday to claim the jackpot!”

The Lottery Office says that retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products, which means Little’s Grocery will receive $4,100 in commission for selling the winning ticket once the winner claims his prize.

The Natural State Jackpot draws at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $60,000. NSJ starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every drawing until it hits $150,000. After that, it grows by $10,000 every drawing until it’s won. Each ticket costs $1.