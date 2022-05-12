MONTICELLO, Ark. (UAM/KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) is pleased to announce that the Windgate Foundation has approved a multi-year grant totaling $205,415 for the university.

The funds are designated to support three areas at UAM: need-based scholarships, nursing instructors and lab upgrades. The grant period will run from April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. The funds are designated as follows: $100,000 for need-based scholarships, $55,000 for nursing instructors and $50,415 for lab upgrades.

The partnership is the result of a grant proposal submitted on behalf of UAM by Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, Jeff Weaver, vice chancellor for advancement and chief of staff, Crystal Halley, vice chancellor for academic affairs, and Mark Spencer, associate vice chancellor for program development, assessment and distance learning.

This is the second grant that the Windgate Foundation has awarded to UAM. In 2020, UAM received a $50,000 grant to support visual arts. The grant funded the construction of a graphic design lab at UAM that allowed the university to develop a minor in art with an emphasis in graphic design.

Dr. Peggy Doss offered thanks to the foundation and stressed the importance of its support of UAM.

We are grateful to continue to grow UAM’s important relationship with the Windgate Foundation. The grant funding provided in 2020 was essential for the creation of the graphic design lab and the graphic design art minor emphasis. The current grant awards will allow UAM to continue its commitment to supporting students through need-based scholarships. The funding for nursing instructors will provide additional clinical nurses for the UAM School of Nursing, and the UAM School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences will benefit from the funding for necessary lab equipment upgrades. We offer our sincere thanks to the Windgate Foundation for its support of UAM, and we look forward to working together in the coming years. Dr. Peggy Doss, University of Arkansas at Monticello

The Windgate Foundation was established in 1993 and is a private, family foundation based in Little Rock, Arkansas.