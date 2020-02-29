“Why wait?” Early voting numbers low ahead of Super Tuesday, officials urge residents to cast their ballots

SOUTH ARKANSAS (02/28/20) — Several counties in South Arkansas say early voting numbers show a low turnout for this year’s primary election.

Union County, Ashley County and Ouachita County are all seeing a low number of voters cast their ballots. As of Friday morning, Union County had 957 voters show up to the polls. County Clerk, Shannon Phillips said this isn’t what they hoped for.

Early votes in Ashley County totaled 1,235 at the end of the day on Friday. In 2016, Ashley County had 3917 people to cast their ballots early. There are over 11,000 registered voters in the county.

With over 15,000 registered voters in Ouachita County only 221 residents participate in the early voting period the first week. As of Friday afternoon, there were a little over a thousand residents that cast their vote.

Clerks from each county said things began “incredibly slow” but picked up as this week came to an end. Chairman of Union County Election Commission, Janelle Williams believe voters aren’t showing up to the polls early because of what’s on the ballot.

“We don’t have a lot of local races on the ballots,” she said.

Markeith Cook votes early every year and shares the same sentiment.

“People tend to come out more for people they know. People they’re used to seeing running for offices,” Cook said.

Officials believe this could be an indication of Super Tuesday but they aren’t for sure. The numbers are a cause for concern though.

“You want people to come out and vote,” Williams. “We have that right to vote and sure there may not be that many local races but those local races are important.”

Cook has been encouraging the community to get out and vote. He says it only takes a few minutes and there’s no reason to wait.

“Anything can happen. I can plan on voting on election day and something can happen where I’m not in town,” Cook said. “I would hate to lose the opportunity to vote because I didn’t want to vote when I had the opportunity.”

Early voting hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Early voting takes place at the Crossett Economic Development Building in Crossett and the Ashley County Courthouse. Residents in Union and Ouachita counties can vote at their respective courthouses.