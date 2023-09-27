LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers are speaking out as the potential for a government shutdown grows.

Currently, no continuing resolution or bill to fund the government exists. Without appropriate legislation before the Oct. 1 deadline, the government will not be able to fund certain operations. Lack of funds means certain government employees and programs will not make payroll or provide services.

The Senate, including senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, advanced a spending bill Tuesday that would avoid the shutdown. As of Wednesday afternoon, the House has yet to bring any proposal to the floor.

Arkansas congressmen, all Republicans, indicated a willingness to act to avoid the shutdown but acknowledged issues that might make one unavoidable.

Rep. French Hill indicated the goal was to get something passed in time to keep the government operating.

“The House is still working hard to pass conservative spending bills for 2024 before this Sunday’s deadline,” Hill said. “Since this work is taking longer than anticipated, we may need to pass a short-term continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown of basic government services. This would allow us to complete our work in passing all conservative spending bills.”

Rep. Steve Womack voiced his opposition to a shutdown.

“Government shutdowns are detrimental to Arkansans and the nation,” he said. “They are expensive and disruptive, and the damage increases the longer they’re in effect. The national security impacts alone should be sufficient reason to avoid a shutdown. Our adversaries overseas are watching this dysfunction. The world’s greatest country must swiftly act on our most fundamental duty—to fund the government.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman’s office stated the congressman would make a statement on the shutdown only if one took place.

“Congressman Westerman is busy working to avoid a shutdown and provide fiscal stability to our federal budget,” a Westerman office representative said in a statement.

Rep. Rick Crawford spoke to the partisan divides in the House leading to the looming shutdown.

“Serious issues that must be addressed, such as the looming debt crisis and the calamity at our southern border, are the root of the budgetary impasse that could result in a government shutdown,” Crawford said. “While House Republicans are having healthy debate about how to be more fiscally responsible, Democrats, who control the Senate and White House are unwilling to come to the table. As negotiations continue, I am pushing for fiscal sanity, border security, and policies that will stop Bidenflation, issues my constituents tell me are most important to them.”