West Memphis School Board votes to make masks mandatory regardless of vaccination status

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis School Board voted late Tuesday night to make masks mandatory for all students and faculty regardless of vaccination status.
In a news release, the district outlined that all students in Pre-Kindergarten through the 12th grade will be required to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status while attending school or a school function inside any school building, facility or other area of a school campus, and when riding in school-provided transportation.
Classes in West Memphis resume on Monday, August 16, the resolution effective from August 11, 2021 until the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Last week, an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.
Since opening, neighboring school district, Marion, is dealing with an outbreak with hundreds of students and faculty going into quarantine.
Here’s a full breakdown from West Memphis on the rules when students and faculty will wear face masks.