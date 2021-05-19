West Memphis mayor, Arkansas leaders call on Congress to pass infrastructure plan

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and other Arkansas leaders on Wednesday called on Congress to act when it comes to the infrastructure bill.

According to leaders, approximately 700 bridges in the state have been deemed structurally deficient and another 2,000 have been rated below average when it comes to structural soundness.

Crittenden County alone has 25 bridges deemed structurally deficient, and more that have had their weight limits downgraded, Michael John Gray, chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party said.

“We have got to have an infrastructure plan if east Arkansas is going to survive,” Gray said.

McClendon said in just a matter of days, his city has seen a substantial impact to its economy and revenue since the I-40 bridge has been closed. He called on Congress to put aside their differences and work together to create an infrastructure bill that would fix all bridges in need of repair around the nation.

“I’m hoping that this Congress can work together to come up with a partisan bill to create an infrastructure plan for this area,” said McClendon. “The I-40 bridge being closed is true evidence and proof to the nation that infrastructure needs to be taken care of in this city and many other cities around the country.”

“I just think that Washington, D.C. needs to come to terms, whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, and make sure that we can have some type of way to get our infrastructure fixed all over this country,” he added.

McClendon also suggested that it may be time to think about a new bridge, noting it would relieve a lot of traffic through the area.

In the meantime, state leaders encouraged residents to contact their elected officials in Congress to let them know the infrastructure bill is needed.