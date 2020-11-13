West Fraser Corporation establishes scholarship for Strong-Huttig graduating seniors in honor of Daisy Gatson Bates

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Graduating seniors in the Strong-Huttig School District will have a chance to apply for a scholarship in the name of world renowned civil rights activist.

West Fraser Corporation donated $35,000 to the Daisy Bates House Museum in Little Rock. A portion of that will establish scholarships in Bates’ name for those in the Strong-Huttig School District.

The company made the announcement on November 11, what would have been Daisy Gatson Bates’ birthday. They own a sawmill in Huttig which is where Bates was born.

“They wanted to find a way that West Fraser could give back to the local community and how could the school district benefit from all that they do,” Superintedent Kimberly Thomas said.

Bates was a journalist who led the Little Rock Nine in integrating Central High School in 1957.

Bates’ home in Little Rock was the premier place for the nine students to gather as they strategized plans to integrate the school which wouldn’t allow black students inside.

Thomas says this community partnership with West Fraser will make a lasting investment in the lives of the youth, who walk the same streets that Bates once did.

“There are probably future Daisy Bates, Missy Daisy Bates growing up right now that we can help mold and instill a quality education for them so that’s important,” she said.

The district received $4,000. There are still some specifics in regards to the scholarship that have to be worked out but Thomas says they are excited to know they have the funding to support furthering education.