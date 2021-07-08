Welcome the new leaders at Salvation Army – El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. KTVE/KARD (7/8/21) — New leaders are taking over the Salvation Army of El Dorado.

Welcome Mayors David and Joanna Robinson.

“We just want to help others and if anybody needs help they need to come to the Salvation Army so we can figure out what needs to happen. We are here to serve,” Major Joanna Robinson said.

The couple was previously in Oklahoma but they’re not new to the natural state.

They have been in El Dorado now for about three week getting acclimated to the community and their new staff.

So far, the non-profit has made one change under this new leadership.

“We’ve made changes in our shelter program of being a two week program to extend of stay if they meet certain qualifications, find jobs, save money,” Major David Robinson said.

The Robinson’s say they will work with their staff to continue planning for the future.