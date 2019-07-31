Weekend overnight crimes spark police to reinforce juvenile curfew ordinance

EL DORADO, Arkansas (07/30/19) — Two separate crimes occurring at Wal Mart over the weekend have the community and police on high alert for juveniles who break the law and the city’s curfew ordinance.

“It’s very frustrating but this does happen pretty much every year,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said.

The El Dorado police are investigating a theft of more than $3,300 from the city’s Wal Mart that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday morning by suspects that could include juveniles.

According to a report, four males went into the store and stole several items including six Apple watches, three Apple iPad’s and an Apple watch band from the store’s electronic department.

In a separate incidence but same location, police received a call about teens allegedly attempting to steal BB gun pallets around 3 a.m. Friday morning. A witness claimed one of the teens, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, brandished what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun from the front waistband of his shorts and threatened to “shoot up Wal-Mart.”

In addition, police issued a traffic stop to a group of young girls that same morning. According to a report, an officer stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.

When he pulled the vehicle over, he learned that the five occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. Three of the juveniles were 12 years old, one was 14 years old and the driver was 15 years old.

The driver has two previous violations of the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance, the most recent occurring on June 25.

The city’s curfew ordinance was put in place June 1994. Despite the law, it’s still not keeping teens off of the streets and out of trouble.

According to the ordinance, it is unlawful for any person 17 and under to be or remain in or upon the streets within the city of El Dorado at night. The curfew begins at midnight on Friday and Saturdays nights and 11 p.m. all other nights.

“The curfew is on the books to help safety and to prevent issues from happening in the community,” Lt. Lutman said. “It’s there to protect everybody.”

It also unlawful for a parent to allow their child to be out during this time of night. A parent can receive a notice of violation with a warning for the first offense. For the second offense, a parent can be fined between $100 and $500.

Any offenses following those will have to be taken to the Union County Prosecuting Attorney, Arkansas Department of Human Services or any other appropriate authorities.

“We want parents to really be engaged in the activities of their children especially when school is out and for them to keep ties on their kids after hours,” Lt. Lutman said.

View the ordinance here.