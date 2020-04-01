Wearing gloves to protect yourself during the pandemic? Here’s some steps on how to make sure you’re removing them properly

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/01/20) — People have been wearing gloves as COVID-19 precaution but even if you think you’re protecting yourself there’s a chance you may not be.

“Gloves can still spread germs just like your hands do,” Ashley County Extension Agent, Katie Frizell said.

Wearing gloves doesn’t automatically make your hands sanitized. Doctors use them to protect themselves and their patients and there’s still a method to the shield.

“Certainly you take them off after every patient. After I clean services I take them off again,” Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Dr. Mark Malloy said.

Here are the steps to properly removing gloves:

Pinch the outside of the glove with your finger tip near the wrist area Peel downwards, away from the wrist, pulling the glove inside out. Pull the glove away until it is removed from the hand and hold the inside-out glove with the gloved hand. With your un-gloved hand, slide your finger/s under the wrist of the remaining glove (don’t touch the outside of the glove.) Again, peel downwards, away from the wrist, turning the glove inside out. Continue to pull the glove down and over the inside-out glove being held in your gloved hand.

“Touching can put all of those dirty germs into our skin and that’s what causes respiratory infection,” Frizell said.

The CDC recommends washing hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place or using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable. They also say to avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.