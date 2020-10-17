‘We plan on purchasing it and paying for it in full’ Eudora residents hope to restore grocery store that closed this year

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Eudora has been a food desert without its grocery that closed earlier this year but an upcoming fundraiser is hoping to change that.

“We plan on purchasing it and paying for it in full and starting another project to renovate the store,” Restore Eudora Grocery Store group member, Samuel Johnson said.

It’s been 9 months since the town’s only grocery store closed for business and it’s been quite hard for residents like Mrs. Faye Moye.

“The other day I wanted to do some smother potatoes and I had gone the day before to get groceries but I forgot to get the Irish potatoes,” Moye said.











“When I went in the kitchen and saw I didn’t have any Irish potatoes I said I’m not going to drive to Lake Village. I’m not going to drive to Oak Grove. and I’m certainly not driving to Greenville. So, my taste for the stewed potatoes had to go.”

That’s the story for so may others who have to drive over 20 miles to a grocery store and it’s especially a hassle for elderly residents who may not have transportation.

Eudora natives have tried to help as much as they can while others pulled together to restore their beloved grocery store.

Right now, they are $10,000 short of their $100,000 goal and the deadline is quickly approaching.

“Nov. 7 is the date we have to close on the purchase of this building,” Johnson said.

They say thousands across the country have already donated to what will be a community owned store but the outreach is far from over.

“We’re still reaching out to others to be apart of this. We need them. We need their help,” Erma Toney said.

They will host a telethon Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. live on their Facebook page: Restore Eudora: Community Owned Grocery Store. If you would like to donate you can visit this link or you can send donations to Eudora Restoration, Inc. PO Box 262Eudora, AR 71640.

You can also visit their website for more information or call the following organizers.

Sammy Johnson: 870-355-3625

Otis Jones: 817-233-2988

Terry Drew: 832-818-1333