WATCH LIVE: Federal and Local Law Enforcement Roundtable with US Attorney General William Barr

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- U.S. Attorney General William Barr is visiting Little Rock Thursday and taking part in three events.

The first event is a Federal and Local Law Enforcement Roundtable from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

The roundtable includes U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R- Arkansas), Congressman French Hill (R-Arkansas), Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland and other Arkansas law enforcement officials.

You can watch the opening remarks live above starting at 10 a.m.

Barr will then speak at the Governor’s Mansion, along with Governor Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Cotton and Congressman Hill.

You can watch this event live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

The third event will be the Arkansas Business Leaders Roundtable. This event will take place at 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event will be at RED & BLUE in Little Rock.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr along with Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman French Hill, Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, and Arkansas business leaders will be there.

You can watch the Business Leaders Roundtable live above starting at 2:30 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

