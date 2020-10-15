WATCH: Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden Double Homicide, returns to Arkansas

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The suspect in a 2019 double homicide in Camden, Arkansas, has returned.

Jory Worthen was captured last week in Burbank, California by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Worthen, who had been on the run for 16 months, will now be housed in the Ouachita County Detention Center and will face two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon Ponder.