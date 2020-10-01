WATCH: Governor Hutchinson to release Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force Report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will release the Arkansas Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force Report Thursday morning.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 10 a.m.
