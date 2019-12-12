WATCH: Complete coverage of Officer Stephen Carr’s procession and funeral

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr will be laid to rest today.
The procession will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.
Watch the entire coverage of the procession and funeral in the live stream below.
Officer Stephen Carr was killed on December 7, 2019.
He was 27 years old.
