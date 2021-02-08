Washington Middle School 6th grader builds computer while learning virtually from home

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One student in El Dorado may be learning virtually but it’s not stopping him for challenging himself at home.

Thatcher Nolan, 12, is a 6th grader at Washington Middle School who has been home schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is used to doing innovative projects in the classroom and decided to put some of those same lessons to the test by building his own computer.

Nolan did the research and then asked for odd jobs so that he could earn money to buy the computer parts. He mowed the grass and did other chores and was able to save about $700 and then asked for the rest on Christmas.

It took about four days to assemble it all with help from his dad and YouTube videos. After all of that hard work, it wouldn’t even turn on. It took another day to correct those mistakes and the computer began to function.

Nolan says he has learned so many valuable lessons from this project. One of his former teachers, Mr. Rynders, also played a significant role in exposing him to technology which helped him develop an interest to want to build a computer.

“It was something that I wanted to do and I just put my mind to it and I did it. I think anyone can do that if they just put their mind to it,” Rynder said.