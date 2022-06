WARREN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Warren School District announced its Summer Meal Program. According to a flyer shared on Facebook, anyone 18-years-old and under can eat free at the Warren Middle School campus from June 6 through 23 (Monday through Thursday only).

You do not need to sign-up to eat. Breakfast is at 8 a.m., and lunch is at 11:30 a.m.