WASHINGTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A workshop on how to clean tombstones is headed to the ArkLaTex, but registration is required for this event presented to a southwest Arkansas State Park.

Historic Washington State Park is hosting a cemetery workshop on Sat., Oct. 14 where participants will learn how to clean tombstones, research cemeteries, and combine their research with already-existing family history records.

“Thou art gone by not forgotten utilizing cemeteries in family history research” will be presented by Melissa Nesbitt of the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives.

Post-presentation, Historic Washington State Park Curator Josh Williams will teach the basics of tombstone care. Learn proper tombstone cleaning techniques as will be demonstrated on Pioneer Cemetery tombstones.

Call the part at (870) 983-2684 to register for the workshop.

There is a $25 fee per person for the workshop, which will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the 1874 Courthouse and Pioneer Cemetery, 100 SW Morrison Street in Washington.