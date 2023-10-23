LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study has placed Arkansas very near the bottom of the safest states in the country.

The study by consumer finance site WalletHub of safe states to live in placed Arkansas at number 48 out of 50.

Researchers used the categories of personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness to reach a final score. The study’s authors factored in such things as violent crime rates, unemployed and uninsured individuals and drivers, highway fatalities to population ratio and the number of climate disasters.

Arkansas scored especially low in the workplace safety and road safety categories, scoring 48 out of 50 in each. One factor in the road safety category was Arkansas making a poor showing in the fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel metric, placing 48th in the nation.

The state came in at 45 for personal and residential safety and 41 for financial safety. One factor in the personal safety category was assaults per capita, putting Arkansas in a five-way tie for the very bottom of the list, joined by Alaska, Louisiana, Tennessee and New Mexico.

Emergency preparedness was its highest score for the state at 33 out of 50.

The final score for the Natural State placed it ahead of only Mississippi and Louisiana’s bottom-of-the-list finishes.

The safest state in the country was Vermont, according to the study’s authors. It had low scores in all categories, with an especially low one out of 50 in the workplace safety category.