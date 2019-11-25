Voluntary tax for spay/neuter program hopes to tackle animal overpopulation in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (11/15/19) — A new ordinance in Union County will go into effect next year to tackle animal overpopulation and it may cost you some money that officials hope to be beneficial in the long run.

The new tax is voluntary and will cost taxpayers $10 or less or nothing at all to contribute to the spay and neuter program.

Animal overpopulation a real problem in Union County. For some residents and local officials there’s only one solution to reduce the numbers.

“I think the answer to that is to start spaying and neutering as much as possible,” said Phena Loftin, a board member with Union County Animal Protection Services and wife of Union County Judge Mike Loftin.

The quorum court recently passed an ordinance to help fund this program. A group of county officials along with volunteers at UCAPS have researched other counties. Judge Loftin said the programs has been effective in those areas.

“There are several others in the state that have it already and many of them have done quite well so we’re going to give it a shot.”

The tax is voluntary yet necessary. It will benefit the Union County Animal Shelter with overcrowding. Many of you may ask, what’s in it for me? Well, they’re hoping this will reduce the number of stray animals that you may likely show up in your yard.

“Most of those animals are picked up and haven’t been been spayed-neutered,” Judge Loftin said. “You find them with puppies at dump sites and you find them with all sorts of things that we’re hoping to prevent.”

With the overpopulation, Judge Loftin said it’s hard to keep up. Cats and dogs litter 2-3 times per year. If a cat produced 6 kittens per litter, 3 times per year for 15 years that makes a total of 270 kittens over a lifetime.

“This contribution on your tax form will be a small step for a large problem,” Loftin said. “As the years go we’re hoping to reduce those numbers.”

The tax will benefit any dog or cat owner in Union County. The program will operate as a voucher system. For the first year, contributions will allow the county to establish the program. Following, it will then be distributed to those who wants to participate.

As of now, they can’t determine how much will actually go towards the operation until they collect the money. Though, they believe it will only be able to cover the partial amount.