GOSNELL, Ark. (WREG) — A high school student in Arkansas is sharing her story after she was tased during a fight with another student.

Monterria Hancock, a 16-year-old student at Gosnell High School, has plenty of questions about why she was tased twice last week during the fight.

“I’ve never been in trouble before, and it’s never happened to me before,” she said.

Gosnell Police body cam video was given to WREG by Monterria’s grandmother Anna Jones, who said the officer doing the tasing is Gosnell’s police chief, not the school resource officer.

“This is a girl. She had no weapons. She’s laying on the floor and you tasing her and she’s screaming. That was the most terrifying scream a parent or grandparent can hear,” Jones said.

Jones said her granddaughter was being bullied at school and believes things came to a head last Tuesday. She doesn’t understand why only Monterria was tased, and neither does the 16-year-old.

“He comes straight to me and dives straight on me, and her foot’s dead in my chest, but he tases me,” Monterria said.

She said she was tased twice on her right thigh, and her wrists were bruised after she was handcuffed.

Jones, who works at Gosnell Junior High, was not notified about the incident. She said Monterria was taken to the principal’s office with no legal guardian present, but it appears an attempt was made to calm her down.

Gosnell Mayor Jason Taylor calls the incident disturbing and he’s contacted the City Attorney.

“All of us are working together, reviewing films, and coming up with and an idea of what was going on, exactly what had happened,” he said.

Anna Jones said the family is considering legal action against Gosnell Schools and the Gosnell Police Department.

No one at Gosnell Public Schools was available for comment, nor was the city’s police chief.