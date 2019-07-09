Video footage shows a 14-year-old girl being thrown to the ground by police officers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (7/9/19) A new cell phone video out of North Little Rock shows a 14-year-old girl being thrown to the ground by North Little Rock police officers.

The girl’s family tells FOX 16 that police confronted her believing that the bike she was riding had been stolen.

A police sergeant at the headquarters in Little Rock say they have initiated an internal review of the incedent.

The girl’s mother however, says that her daughter was manhandeled and the officer’s actions crossed the line.

