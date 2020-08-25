Video details about Arkansas ex-senator slaying revealed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Details from security camera footage from inside the home of a former Arkansas state senator where police say she was killed have been released after a woman pleaded guilty to the crime.

Rebecca O’Donnell pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 to the June 2019 slaying of former state Sen. Linda Collins. O’Donnell was sentenced a total of 50 years. That includes seven years for an attempted murder-for-hire plan to have her ex-husband killed.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday obtained a copy of the affidavit describing the video.

Police say the video showed 49-year-old O’Donnell stashing a kitchen knife in her purse with what appeared to be blood on her hands.