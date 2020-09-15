Vehicles torched at apartment complex in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six vehicles were set on fire in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Fayetteville early Tuesday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to Fayetteville dispatch logs, the first fire was reported at 3:55 a.m. Additional fires were reported at 4:29am, 4:49am, 4:52am, 4:56am, and 5:01am — all on the 2500 block of E Kantz Drive.









All of the fires are being investigated as possible arson, Murphy said.

A seventh car fire was reported on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville on Tuesday. Police say they are not sure if the incident is linked to the other six.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, please call the Fire Marshal’s office at (479) 444-3448.

This is a developing story.