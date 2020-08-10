Vehicle crash in Magnolia claims the lives of two Camden Fairview High students, injures one more

UPDATE: COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — The ages of the two victims in Monday’s fatal crash in Magnolia have been released.

According to the Columbia County Coroner, both of the male victims were 14-years-old. The age of the female who was injured during the crash has not been released as of yet.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — An early morning vehicle crash in Magnolia claimed the lives of two Camden Fairview High School students and left another injured on Monday.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on Highway 79 North just before 6 AM on Monday, August 10, in Magnolia, Arkansas.

The preliminary crash report states that a 1997 Freightliner was headed north on Highway 79 when a 2018 Chevy Colorado, driven by an unidentified male, entered the highway and was struck by the Freightliner.

The driver of the Colorado and another male passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Coroner. A third passenger, an unidentified female, was injured during the crash and taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The Camden Fairview School District Superintendent Fred Lilly confirmed to KTVE/KARD that the two unidentified males and the unidentified female are all students at Camden Fairview High School. Superintendent Lilly also released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” Lilly said. “We have a tight-knit community where we are all hurt when things like this happens. I’m sure their teachers and friends are hurting as well. We send our condolences to their families during this tragic time.”

