USGS reports 3.7 magnitude earthquake in northeast Arkansas

MARKED TREE, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake rated with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 near Marked Tree in northeastern Arkansas.
The U.S.G.S. reports the quake struck just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Marked Tree, about 120 miles northeast of Little Rock.
No injuries or damage are reported and geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.
