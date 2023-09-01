LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas organization that fights housing discrimination has received an award to help fund its operations.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said in a statement Friday that it had awarded $425,000 to Legal Aid of Arkansas. The award was made through a HUD initiative to support fair housing enforcement efforts.

HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said the grant is in keeping with HUD’s mission.

“Unfortunately, far too many families face bias when it comes to renting and buying homes,” Fudge said.“HUD is pleased to provide our state and local partners with resources through the Fair Housing Initiatives Program that give organizations the funding they need to combat housing discrimination and help build fair and inclusive communities.”

The award was part of a $24 million award package to 57 fair housing organizations nationwide.

HUD stated in the award announcement that the funding was done to support organizations that enforce the nation’s fair housing laws and policies, as well as educate the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

Legal Aid of Arkansas is a non-profit based in Jonesboro that provides legal services for low-income individuals in non-criminal cases.