Urbana residents push for roads to be repaved, says their small community has been forgotten

URBANA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Roads continue to be a mess across the ArkLaMiss after our winter weather and potholes are causing a big, costly problems for drivers in Union County. Though residents in Urbana say this problem has long been an issue since before the snow storms.

“We’re not asking for nothing that’s not due to us,” Vaughn Washington said. “We need to have someone to come out here and fix this. This is a small community and we get forgotten about a lot of different things.”

Residents in the Mt. Zion community have one simple request right now and that’s for their roads to repaved. It’s an issue that Washington says he can date back to the last 10 years.

The 73-year-old has been at the center of reaching out to anyone that can help repair their roads but he hasn’t received much assistance.

When he did call, he says he was transferred to the highway department in Union County.

“Oh, we got you on the list. That was it. That was the end of the conversation,” he said. “They come out and throw a little asphalt in the whole and their gone.”

Washington says the county has been out to patch some of the holes. The most recent repair was last week but in a matter of days, it’s back to becoming a problem.

Mr. and Mrs. Pumphrey, also residents of the community, sent KTVE/KARD these pictures saying, “Union County expects us to pay taxes on our vehicles to be able to drive them, in return, we expect our roads to be in drivable condition.”

They say the roads are so bad some vehicles are currently in the repair shop because of the potholes.

“People losing money trying to keep their vehicles fixed,” he said. I would like to see the roads repaved from front to back, all the way through and if they do that one time it probably won’t be another ten years before they have to repave it again.”

There are portions of repaved roads around the Urbana community but Washington doesn’t know why the county won’t fix the entire road. He says other areas have smooth roads except the Mt. Zion Community specifically.

“They don’t want to do anything down here. It looks like all they want to do is collect our tax money but they won’t do anything down here with it,” he said.

Washington says he’s made several calls but Union County Judge Mike Loftin says his office hasn’t directly received any of those concerns.

Judge Loftin says he will make sure their roads get fixed but couldn’t offer a timeline as to when that will happen.