EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of El Dorado is gearing up for numerous events that are set to kick off in the following weeks and months.

Just to name a few upcoming events, locals can look forward to Main Street El Dorado’s Grill Wars and Showdown at Sunset happening July first and second. MusicFest features popular artist, Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estess and The Artimus Pyle Band. The two-day festival starts October 7 and runs until October 8.

Barton Library is offering a summer reading program for the little ones every Wednesday from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM.

Murphy Arts District Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 AM until 11 AM and MAD Movie Monday is every Monday at the outdoor amphitheater beginning at sundown until August 8th. MAD Battle of the Bands is set for July 16, 2022.

The El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours at South Arkansas Arts Center July 12 from 5 PM to 6 PM. Residents can meet the cast of a summer theater production, “Mamamia.” Chamber Golf Tournament at Mystic Creek will take place October 7 at 11 AM.

South Arkansas Arts Center present “Mammia” July 14 through the 17.

To see more of what’s going on in the community, click the link here and select the events tab to see a detailed list.