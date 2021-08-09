Upcoming covid-19 vaccination clinics happening in Union County

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 8/9/21 — The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading fast and we want our viewers to know how to get vaccinated to protect you and your family.

Here are a list of upcoming vaccination clinics happening in Union County:

  • 8/9: New Olive Branch Baptist Church (5pm-8pm)
  • 8/11: El Dorado High School Arena (8am-10am) Access consent form here.
  • 8/11: Junction City Special Program Building (9am-2pm) Access form here.
  • 8/13: Bucks Liquor Store (5pm-7pm)
  • 8/14: Boys and Girls Club El Dorado (10am)
  • 8/15: Douglas Chapel Church hosts clinic at Mattocks Park (3pm-7pm)
  • 8/30: New Olive Branch Baptist Church (5pm-8pm)
  • 9/1: Douglas Chapel (5pm-8pm)
  • TBA: Strong High School

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories