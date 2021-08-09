Upcoming covid-19 vaccination clinics happening in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 8/9/21 — The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading fast and we want our viewers to know how to get vaccinated to protect you and your family.
Here are a list of upcoming vaccination clinics happening in Union County:
- 8/9: New Olive Branch Baptist Church (5pm-8pm)
- 8/11: El Dorado High School Arena (8am-10am) Access consent form here.
- 8/11: Junction City Special Program Building (9am-2pm) Access form here.
- 8/13: Bucks Liquor Store (5pm-7pm)
- 8/14: Boys and Girls Club El Dorado (10am)
- 8/15: Douglas Chapel Church hosts clinic at Mattocks Park (3pm-7pm)
- 8/30: New Olive Branch Baptist Church (5pm-8pm)
- 9/1: Douglas Chapel (5pm-8pm)
- TBA: Strong High School