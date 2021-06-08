Unofficial results show Streeter wins special election for Hamburg mayor

HAMBURG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/8/21 — The Ashley County Election Commission has released the unofficial final results of the special election held in the City of Hamburg.

David Streeter was elected as the new mayor, defeating his challenger, Keith Long in a very tight race.

There were 535 voters that cast a ballot out of 1292 registered voters. There were 270 votes for Street and 265 voter for Long.

Election Commissioner, Mike Smith, said the results will become official after the state election administrators review the ballots which he expects will happen by Friday.