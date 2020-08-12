Unoffical election results name Crystal Marshall as new mayor of Crossett, becomes the city’s first female leader

CROSSETT, Ark. (8/11/20) — Crystal Marshall has been announced as the new mayor Crossett, becoming the city’s first female leader.

According to complete but unofficial election results announced by the Ashley County Election Commission, Marshall received 48% of the votes or 550 votes with Dale Martinie coming in as runner up with 25% of votes or 294 votes.

According to Arkansas law, a candidate must receive 40% percent of votes cast and also receive 20% more votes than the 2nd place candidate to be declared a winner.

Other candidates results rank as follows:

David Newberry: 11.4% (130 votes)

Sarah Hollimon: 8% (92 votes)

Kevin Crosby: 6.8% (78 votes)

Marshall served as interim mayor since April when the late Mayor Scott McCormick passed away. She was also served on the city council since 2016.

Election Commissioner, Mike Smith, said the results will become official after the state election adminitrators review the ballots which he expectes will happen by Friday. He doesn’t expect anything to change.