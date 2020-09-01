University of Arkansas reports 151 new coronavirus cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas has reported 151 more confirmed cases of coronavirus at its campus in Fayetteville.

The school on Monday reported the new infections, which brings its total number of active cases to 222.

The jump comes days after the state’s top health official said he was concerned at outbreaks at campuses in Arkansas.

A White House task force also told the state in a new report this week that it had one of the highest rates of positive tests in the country.

Arkansas reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and 368 new confirmed virus cases Monday.