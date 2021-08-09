University of Arkansas names Charles Robinson interim chancellor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Charles Robinson has been named interim chancellor of the University of Arkansas, according to a letter from UA president Donald R. Bobbitt on Monday.

Robinson, who served the past year as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, has more than 20 years of experience at the university as a faculty member, vice provost, and vice-chancellor.

#NEWS: @UArkansas names Dr. Charles Robinson interim chancellor.



Robinson, who served as provost, replaces Bill Kincaid, who took over as acting chancellor after Dr. Joe Steinmetz resigned.



The UofA will search for a full-time chancellor in the coming months. #NWANews pic.twitter.com/EXQlFuCNWx — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) August 9, 2021

The move comes after the resignation of former chancellor Dr. Joseph Steinmetz.

Dr. Robinson has a unique skill set having led the university’s efforts in academics, student affairs and diversity affairs during his tenure. He has a strong connection not only with our students and faculty, but also with the university’s external constituencies. During a transition period, it is imperative to have a leader in place who has the trust and confidence of all stakeholder groups, and I am confident that Dr. Robinson has the background, personality, and temperament to continue the exceptional progress the U of A has made over the past several years. I am pleased that the university is in his capable hands, and that he will be able to call upon the other senior leaders on campus, including our exceptional group of vice chancellors and academic deans. Despite the challenges we have all faced these past 18 months, the U of A maintains a strong position as our state’s flagship research university. Excerpt from Bobbitt’s letter

Bobbitt said the university would begin a national search for the next chancellor “in the coming months.”

The first task, he said, will be to form a representative search committee to assist the process.

According to the university’s website, Robinson holds his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Houston, a master’s degree in history from Rice University, and a doctorate in history from the University of Houston.

Bobbitt also expressed his thanks to Bill Kincaid, who served as acting chancellor over the past two months.