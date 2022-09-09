FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has made slight traffic and gate entry adjustments ahead of Saturday’s Razorback football game against South Carolina.

The changes come after fans experienced traffic and entry delays at last week’s season opener against Cincinnati. Even as kickoff was approaching, long lines of crowds and cards plagued fans trying to get in on time.

With near capacity crowds anticipated for the remainder of the season, I wanted to let you know that we are working to revise procedures to make stadium entry more efficient as well as address other issues involving travel to and from the game. I apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced this past weekend and want to let you know that we will continue to take steps to enhance your gameday experience. Be on the lookout in the next few days, for additional information related to these efforts. Thank you again for your support and we look forward to seeing you again on Saturday! Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas Razorbacks Athletic Director

The university has sent out a gameday reminder email containing suggestions fans should follow prior to the game, including arrival times, policies, gate numbers, traffic routes, and parking areas:

30-45 minutes before kickoff is always the busiest time at gates. Arriving a tad bit earlier and entering the stadium before this time will allow for a shorter line-waiting experience.

Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets.

The suggested gate listed on your ticket is merely a suggestion, not a requirement. Fans may enter through most gates. Please see the chart below for some additional gates that may offer shorter lines on gameday.

Metal detectors are in place at every stadium gate. Fans do not need to empty anything out of their pockets.

Have questions or issues? Fans can text our HOGSpitality helpline at 479-575-3313 (text only) for a quick response to a question or an issue beginning on Thursdays of a game week.

One aspect UA has changed ahead of Saturday’s game is implementing the use of alternative gates, which can be shown in the graphic below.

Pregame and postgame shuttle routes were also adjusted, which can be found at https://arkansasrazorbacks.com/fans/.

A full list of suggestions for parking and arriving at the game can be found below:

Pay parking is available at the Harmon Avenue Parking Garage and Spring St. Parking Garage. Fans are also encouraged to utilize public parking in the Fayetteville Entertainment District and downtown square. NEW: Shuttles are available from the Entertainment District and downtown square and will drop off at Union Mall. Downtown Gameday Shuttles

located off of Razorback Road. ADA Parking: Fans with a valid, state-issued ADA parking permit may park in Lot 56 and Baum East. Shuttle runs from both locations.

Fans with a valid, state-issued ADA parking permit may park in Lot 56 and Baum East. Shuttle runs from both locations. Rideshare drop-off and pick up location is at the Union Mall.

drop-off and pick up location is at the Union Mall. Pregame and postgame traffic will be limited to one-way traffic in designated locations. Pregame Map | Postgame Map

Pregame shuttles begin 4 hours before kickoff. Razorback Transit Gameday Schedule | Silver and Gold Routes

begin 4 hours before kickoff. | The Silver Route public shuttles run from the Arkansas Union, Walton Arts Center on Dickson, Road Hog Park and the East Lot at Baum Stadium to drop off points just south of Gate 1 at Gate 10. The Silver Shuttle to the Baum Walker East Lot will also return to the southbound post-game flow from previous seasons.

public shuttles run from Lot 56 to Gates 1, 10 and 16. Fans may also ride the Gold Route from Gates 1 and 16 to Lot 56 to participate in activities at the Gardens. Clear bag policy: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ X 6″ X 12″ or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) are permitted. Individuals may also carry small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5″ X 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap.

For more general information concerning Razorback Football games, including steps for downloading your ticket, video board messages, and restrictions, click here.