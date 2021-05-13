University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to receive $1 million donation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is getting a large donation from The Murphy Family Foundation and the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation.

According to Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, they have pledged to give UAMS one million dollars over three years to support the creation of a new regional campus in El Dorado.

The Murphy family and the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation says these gifts will have a far-reaching impact on the area, not just for El Dorado, but for everyone in south Arkansas and the entire state.

“I want to thank The Murphy Family Foundation and the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation for their commitment to an ongoing partnership to bring better health care to El Dorado,” said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA. “We are tremendously grateful for their investment in UAMS as we work to increase the quality of care in Union County.”

The El Dorado campus represents a joint effort by UAMS and the Medical Center of South Arkansas to increase medical access throughout south Arkansas by training primary care physicians to serve Union County.

UAMS expects to open its campus in January 2022 and begin training family medicine residents by July 2023.