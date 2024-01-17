MONTICELLO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, all classes on the University of Arkansas at Monticello campuses will pivot to virtual learning due to inclement weather.
Offices on all campuses will be closed.
by: Jalon Grant
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jalon Grant
Posted:
Updated:
MONTICELLO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, all classes on the University of Arkansas at Monticello campuses will pivot to virtual learning due to inclement weather.
Offices on all campuses will be closed.