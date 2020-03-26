United Way seeking donations for emergency fund to help Union County community

EL DORADO, Ark. (03/25/20) — United Way announces emergency fund to help those agencies in need in Union County.

“The health and well-being of our community has been the top priority of the United Way of Union County for over 85 years,” the agency said in a press release.

“As such, we have established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to provide direct aid to those affected in as efficient a way as possible. We are proud that at the United Way of Union County, 100% of our donations are filtered directly to our agencies, without any overhead for expenses.”

United Way is now asking anyone in the community partner in donating to this cause.

All donations to the fund will be allocated to local 501c3 nonprofit agencies that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts.

To donate via credit card, please visit http://www.unitedwayunioncounty.com/donate.html.

To donate by check, please mail to: United Way Emergency Fund, 200 N. Jefferson, Ste. 103, El Dorado, AR 71730.

For more information on COVID-19 in Arkansas, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/.