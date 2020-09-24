United Way of Union County hopes to raise money for local agencies through annual campaign

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Some of your favorite organizations in Union County need your support to continue providing services to you and others you know.

“I don’t even want to think about where our non-profit boys and girls club would be or any other non-profit without United Way,” Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, David Lee said.

United Way of Union County is kicking off a campaign to help its 13 partnering agencies.

Murphy USA has already raised $375,00 that was generated from employees. The company will match that amount and will contribute a total of $750,000 to support these organizations.

“Now a days the people that benefit from these programs and services are sitting next to you in church or they are sitting across from you in your office or their down the street. They are your neighbor,”Executive Director of United Way of Union County, Alexis Alexander said.

With the coronavirus pandemic still a fierce threat, it has hurt many of the United Ways partnering agencies like the Salavation Army.

More clients are in need of food, utility and rental service and they have had to get more creative with how they serve the community.

Right now, the non-profit isn’t sure if they will do their bell ringing campaign which is a huge funding source for their operations.

“We haven’t had confirmation on a lot of our retail locations where we place our kettle workers,” Captain Jason Perdieu said. “That’s another big reason that we are pleading to this community to give to the United Way.”

The Boys and Girl Club says their program has thrived in the past because of this annual campaign. Without the funding, programs wouldn’t be available and the prices wouldn’t be as affordable.

“It keeps us to have low fees to where any child can come.”

United Way raises over $1 million each year and hopes to do that this year despite the pandemic and losing one of its key funding sources, Murphy Oil

“One thing I’ve learned about El Dorado is that when you open your arms this community will hug you back tighter,” Cpatain Perdieu said. “We are very confident that we will come through this together because this a giving community.”

Alexander says 100 percent of the money that’s raised in these Union County organizations, will stay right here in the community.

You still have time to give to United Way and support these organizations. Novemeber 1st is the deadline.

You can donate here.