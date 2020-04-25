Union County teen will host a blood drive this weekend

EL DORADO, Arl. (04/24/20) — A Union County teen will host a blood drive for an Eagle Scout Service project.

John Johnson, 17, hopes to save lives with thise drive. It has been planned since Novemeber. Johnson hopes to make this a fun event for all who attended by lightening the mood with a party. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, he couldn’t go through with this plans..

However, the blood drive is still happening. He hopes the community will come out Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to donate blood. It will be held at the Mt. Union Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 653 Mt. Union Road.