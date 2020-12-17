Union County support group asks community to “Shop for a Cop” this Christmas

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A local support group is hoping some spread some love to law enforcement officers of Union County.

The Peacemakers of El Dorado and Union County is doing an event this month called “Christmas with a Cop”.

Anyone can adopt an officer and purchase a gift for them. There will be a party at each department later in the month where the officers will be given their present.

There are still 30 officers who need a sponsor between the El Dorado Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

With everything going on and with everything officers do, the support group says the community must continue to keep them encouraged.

“It means everything to them right now. They’ve got a lot that they shoulder for our community and this is just a small way that we love and support them,” Melinda Gatheright said.

If you would like to sponsor an officer, you can reach out on the Peacemakers of El Dorado & Union County Support Group Facebook page or you can call 870-918-8079.

If you don’t have time to shop for the officer yourself, you can make a $30 donation through PayPal or through the Peacemakers Facebook page.

The group would like to have all gifts in by December 21.