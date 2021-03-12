Union County Sheriff’s Office warns of gift card scams after local man loses more than $8,000

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 3/12/21 — A Union County man has been scammed out of over $8,000 now he and sheriff’s deputies are warning you, especially the elderly, to not be the next victim.

A man in his 60s received a call from a local number. The person behind the other line was claiming to be from the federal government. The caller told the victim federal agents stopped a car along the Mexican border that was supposedly registered in the victim’s name.

“They said they found blood, drugs, things that made that victim sound like he may be in trouble in some way,” Captain Jeff Stinson said.

That’s when the caller asked for the victim’s help by telling him to go purchase thousands of dollars worth of gift cards and credit cards. The victim only had so much time to make these purchases before he would supposedly be arrested.

The victim purchased the cards, called the caller back and gave the caller the redemption code on the back of the cards.

“As soon as he hung up the phone he understood something pretty much happened,” Captain Stinson said. “The way it happens most of the time, these guys never give you a chance to think or breathe. They are throwing so much at you. They just keep you moving mentally and that’s what happened to this him.”

There are many variations of these scams but if do you get a call, deputies encourage residents to hang up the phone immediately.

“None of these people are going to legitimately ask you to settle a bill, settle a bond or handle anything using these prepaid cards. It just doesn’t happen. The best thing you can do is hand up the phone because he longer they keep you on the phone, the more they can dig into your mind, the more you inadvertently give them things that they can use against you.”

Stinson encourages all victims to call their financial institution before calling police especially if a person gives out their personal or banking information.

“Sometimes there’s a good chance there may be fraud departments on the back of the cards. Sometimes you can stop the processing but the best way to not fall in that jam is to no fall for it in the first place,” Captain Stinson said.

He’s also warning business owners and employees of the scam so they can be aware of the scheme for their customers.

“If they come to you buying five $5,000 gift cards you may want to ask them some questions to try and take care of your customers. Is this from a phone call? Is this from a letter that you received? It may give you an opportunity to intervene to keep someone from being scammed and it may give them time to think about the questions your prompted them,” Stinson said.