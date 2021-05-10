Union County Recreational Complex Board considering next steps as they head into phase two

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As the first phase of a major renovation and improvement plan for the El Dorado-Union County Recreation Complex inches closer to completion, the facility’s Board of Directors is talking about a strategy for phase two.

According to an article published by the El Dorado News-Times, the work entails two new soccer fields, two new baseball and softball fields, and the completion of two existing baseball and softball fields, all on the south end of the complex, along with the installation of turf, lighting, and fencing on four older fields on the north end of the facility.

Phase one was largely completed in 2020, even though the project hit a snag last summer due to unanticipated engineering costs.

With the soccer fields expected to open in Fall, league play should start then with tournaments scheduled shortly after.

The only remaining components of phase one are a new concession stand and new restrooms on the south end of the complex.