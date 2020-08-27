More details surrounding Union County deputy-involved shooting, deputy on administrative leave pending an investigation

UPDATE: (KTVE/KARD) — An investigation is underway into the use of deadly force by a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ricky Roberts hasn’t released the name of the deputy but he said the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the use of deadly force by the deputy and if it was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The sheriff’s office is also doing an independent investigation into the matter. This investigation will determine if there were any departmental policies or procedures that were violated and the board will also see if there are any training or equipment issues that need to be addressed.

“There’s a lot of things we can learn from this in hopes that this doesn’t happen again,” Sheriff Rick Roberts said.

According to Roberts, 20-year-old Kyle Schroder led deputies on a chase that lasted about three hours. The pursuit stemmed from a stolen vehicle that Shroder was driving.

Roberts said the incident started around 11:30 a.m. when the El Dorado Police Department notified the sheriff’s office that a stolen vehicle was spotted on 19th Street within city limits.

That officer lost sight of the vehicle and the sheriff’s deputy later located the vehicle in the county and began pursuit.

The deputy chased Schroder through the west part of the county and he ended up near a residence on Lynn Fite Road and Highway 82. Shroder ran through a fence and hit a tree before the vehicle came to a stop.

There was another person inside the vehicle. Sheriff Roberts said that individual remained in the vehicle while the deputy attempted to arrest Schroder but he resisted.

According to Sheriff Roberts, Schroder engaged in three physical altercations with the deputy who tried to deploy his taser but Roberts said it wouldn’t connect.

That’s when Schroder took the vehicle and the deputy fired his weapon and at least one round is believed to have penetrated the vehicle exterior, according to a report.

Schroder wasn’t injured and was able to get away in the patrol deputy’s car. The chase then pursued for about a half a mile down Highway 82. Schroder then turned off of the highway onto a gravel road. He got out of the car and the chase started on foot.

Schroder ran to a nearby residence. That homeowner held Schroder at gunpoint until officers arrived. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

“He suffered minor injuries. He ran through briers. He had no shirt on. He ha no shoes on and actually had shorts on so the briers cut him pretty bad. We brought him to the facility here and he was checked out with the nurses,” Sheriff Roberts said.

Schroder was supposed to have his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon but it was postponed until Friday.

When Schroder took of in the deputy’s car, there was a rifle “readily accessible” according to a report. After having some time to review the incident, he said his office is looking into ways to do better.

“That was a concern of ours. Not only did he take the vehicle with all of the equipment that it has in it but we need to make sure we have any weapons or equipment more secure than what we had,” Sheriff Roberts said.

“Most of our weapons are secured in a lock and his was in the seat. To me it’s a concern yet I understand. Sometimes we may not have time to unsecure a secured weapon so we may go ahead and lay it in the seat with us.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the deputy but Sheriff Roberts said the individual started off in the jail and eventually became a patrol deputy. Sheriff Roberts believes the individual has been with the department for approximately two years.

“He did go to the emergency room last night where he was treated for a back injury. He had a laceration to his head.”

Sheriff Roberts believes there was a reason Schroder led police officers and deputies on a chase.

“He had several outstanding warrants out for his arrest. That’s probably why he started running to begin with. Not only was he in a stolen vehicle but also the fact that he had warrants and he knew the chances of him going back to jail were substantial,” Sheriff Rick Roberts said.

“As far as I know, he has a couple of petitions to provokes. He’s already on probation. The city has a burglary warrant for him for when he went into a house and stole a bunch of guns. They have some FDA warrants out for him and now I have no idea what he will be charged with as far as this incident goes.”

The deputy will appear before a shooting review board next Tuesday. The Arkansas State Police will continue with its investigation.

“We’re transparent out here. I’ve always been that. I’m always going to be that way and we’re going to find ways of doing things better and doing things safer,” Sheriff Roberts said.

