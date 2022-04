UPDATE: According to Union County Judge Mike Loftin, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, the April 8, 2022, burn ban has been lifted.

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A burn ban has been issued for Union County, Ark., which is effective on Friday, April 8, 2022, until further notice. The burn ban stems from the State of Arkansas experiencing severe drought conditions with high caution and extreme danger levels.